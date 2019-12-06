Watch

The ambitious clip arrives ahead of their January tour.

While She Sleeps have released a 'hyper-real holographic experience music video' for 'Fakers Plague'.

The ambitious clip arrives ahead of their January tour with Every Time I Die and Vein, which will see them play two nights in the UK: London's Brixton Academy on the 24th, and Manchester Academy on the 26th.

“This song is a celebration of the end of an extremely difficult personal time within While She Sleeps," Sean Long explains. "We all had a lot of anger building up within us and it was amazing for us to come together and express it through music. Everyone in life has a beautiful side and an ugly side, it’s how we all react and deal with these polarities of life that makes us human. No one is perfect and we certainly aren’t. Let's embrace it together.”

The video can be seen from 360-degree angles and, as well as being viewable in a more two-dimensional format online, it’s now available on a phone-sized prism which comes free with any purchase from the While She Sleeps webstore, for a limited time only.