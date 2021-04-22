Subscribe to Upset
Their long-awaited metal album is due in May.
Published: 11:40 am, April 22, 2021
Weezer have dropped their latest 'Van Weezer' single, 'I Need Some Of That'

Weezer have dropped their single ‘I Need Some Of That’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming metal-inspired album ‘Van Weezer’, set for release on 7th May via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.

A press release explains: “The inspiration for this album derives from the deepest roots of Weezer – metal! What has metal got to do with Weezer, you ask? In his earliest years, Rivers was a huge KISS fan; Brian was a big Black Sabbath fan; Pat worshipped at the altar of Van Halen and Rush; Scott loved Slayer and Metallica. The last time this vein of harder rock was mined by Weezer was on their much-loved 2002 album Maladroit; Van Weezer is primed to take that album’s sonics many steps further courtesy of producer Suzy Shinn.”

The full-length follows on from their just-released orchestral album, ‘OK Human’, which arrived earlier this year.

Check out ‘I Need Some Of That’ below.

