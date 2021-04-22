Weezer have dropped their latest 'Van Weezer' single, 'I Need Some Of That'

Listen

Their long-awaited metal album is due in May.

Weezer have dropped their single ‘I Need Some Of That’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming metal-inspired album ‘Van Weezer’, set for release on 7th May via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.

A press release explains: “The inspiration for this album derives from the deepest roots of Weezer – metal! What has metal got to do with Weezer, you ask? In his earliest years, Rivers was a huge KISS fan; Brian was a big Black Sabbath fan; Pat worshipped at the altar of Van Halen and Rush; Scott loved Slayer and Metallica. The last time this vein of harder rock was mined by Weezer was on their much-loved 2002 album Maladroit; Van Weezer is primed to take that album’s sonics many steps further courtesy of producer Suzy Shinn.”

The full-length follows on from their just-released orchestral album, ‘OK Human’, which arrived earlier this year.

Check out ‘I Need Some Of That’ below.