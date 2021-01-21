Weezer have debuted the first track from their new surprise album, check out 'All My Favourite Songs'

Watch

They've a new record out next week.

Published: 8:44 pm, January 21, 2021

Weezer have debuted the first track from next week's surprise album.

Titled 'All My Favourite Songs', it previews new full-length 'OK Human', which is set to drop on 29th January - check it out below.

They still have their previously-announced metal-inspired album 'Van Weezer' coming too on 7th May, which was put back from last year when the pandemic kicked off.



The full tracklisting for 'OK Human' reads:



1. All My Favourite Songs

2. Aloo Gobi

3. Grapes of Wrath

4. Numbers

5. Playing My Piano

6. Mirror Image

7. Screens

8. Bird With a Broken Wing

9. Dead Roses

10. Everything Happens for a Reason

11. Here Comes the Rain

12. La Brea Tar Pits