Weezer have debuted the first track from their new surprise album, check out 'All My Favourite Songs'

Weezer have debuted the first track from next week's surprise album.
Titled 'All My Favourite Songs', it previews new full-length 'OK Human', which is set to drop on 29th January - check it out below.
They still have their previously-announced metal-inspired album 'Van Weezer' coming too on 7th May, which was put back from last year when the pandemic kicked off.
The full tracklisting for 'OK Human' reads:
1. All My Favourite Songs
2. Aloo Gobi
3. Grapes of Wrath
4. Numbers
5. Playing My Piano
6. Mirror Image
7. Screens
8. Bird With a Broken Wing
9. Dead Roses
10. Everything Happens for a Reason
11. Here Comes the Rain
12. La Brea Tar Pits