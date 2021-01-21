Subscribe to Upset
Weezer have debuted the first track from their new surprise album, check out 'All My Favourite Songs'

They've a new record out next week.
Published: 8:44 pm, January 21, 2021
Weezer have debuted the first track from next week's surprise album.

Titled 'All My Favourite Songs', it previews new full-length 'OK Human', which is set to drop on 29th January - check it out below.

They still have their previously-announced metal-inspired album 'Van Weezer' coming too on 7th May, which was put back from last year when the pandemic kicked off.

The full tracklisting for 'OK Human' reads:

1. All My Favourite Songs
2. Aloo Gobi
3. Grapes of Wrath
4. Numbers
5. Playing My Piano
6. Mirror Image
7. Screens
8. Bird With a Broken Wing
9. Dead Roses
10. Everything Happens for a Reason
11. Here Comes the Rain
12. La Brea Tar Pits

