There's a brand new Weezer album, and it's coming next week!

Coming soon

'OK Human', will arrive on 29th January, before the previously announced full-length 'Van Weezer'.

Published: 11:32 am, January 19, 2021

Weezer are dropping a new album at the end of next week.

The surprise release, titled 'OK Human', will arrive on 29th January. It'll be preceded by first single 'All My Favourite Songs', this Thursday (21st January).

It'll still be followed up by the previously announced album 'Van Weezer', which was recorded before 'OK Human' but will be released after on 7th May.

Got it? Yeah.

The tracklisting reads:



1. All My Favourite Songs

2. Aloo Gobi

3. Grapes of Wrath

4. Numbers

5. Playing My Piano

6. Mirror Image

7. Screens

8. Bird With a Broken Wing

9. Dead Roses

10. Everything Happens for a Reason

11. Here Comes the Rain

12. La Brea Tar Pits