Weezer have dropped their very relatable new single, 'I Want a Dog'

Listen

The song serves as the lead single from 'SZNZ: Winter', the final instalment in the band's four-part EP series.

Published: 10:56 am, December 09, 2022

Weezer are back with a new song, 'I Want a Dog'.

The song serves as the lead single from 'SZNZ: Winter', the final instalment in the band's four-part EP series.

'SZNZ: Winter' is set to be released on 21st December and follows the release of SZNZ: Spring, Summer, and Autumn. The series follows the band's fifteenth studio album, Van Weezer, which was released in May 2021.

Earlier this year, Weezer announced their first-ever Broadway residency, but cancelled "due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses."

You can check out a lyric video for 'I Want a Dog' below.