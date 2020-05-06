Weezer have released their new track 'Hero', dedicated to frontline workers

Weezer have released their new track 'Hero'.
The song arrives with a video that pays tribute to frontline workers. "In honour of the real heroes, the band has teamed up with Postmates in the U.S to support healthcare heroes caring for COVID-19 patients," a press release explains.
"Tonight, hero nurses at LA’s Good Samaritan Hospital will be sent meals from Uncle Paulie’s Deli during their breaks thanks to Weezer, Postmates and Feed Hero Nurses, a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts that is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines."
The clip also arrives with the news that the metal-influenced 'Van Weezer', which was originally coming on 15th May, is now 'tbc'.