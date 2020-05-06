Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Weezer have released their new track 'Hero', dedicated to frontline workers

Their new albums being put back, too.
Published: 10:46 pm, May 06, 2020
Weezer have released their new track 'Hero', dedicated to frontline workers

Weezer have released their new track 'Hero'.

The song arrives with a video that pays tribute to frontline workers. "In honour of the real heroes, the band has teamed up with Postmates in the U.S to support healthcare heroes caring for COVID-19 patients," a press release explains.

"Tonight, hero nurses at LA’s Good Samaritan Hospital will be sent meals from Uncle Paulie’s Deli during their breaks thanks to Weezer, Postmates and Feed Hero Nurses, a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts that is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines."

The clip also arrives with the news that the metal-influenced 'Van Weezer', which was originally coming on 15th May, is now 'tbc'.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Can't Swim have surprise-dropped a new EP
Wallflower have released a new track called ‘Passer-by’, a song about being left behind
We Were Promised Jetpacks are teasing an EP with new single, 'same mistakes'
Covet have shared their first-ever track with vocals, 'Parachute'
The Murder Capital have released a new EP, 'Live From BBC Maida Vale'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing