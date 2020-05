Watch

The band will offer up an airing of 'Blue Dream'.

Published: 10:25 pm, May 07, 2020

Weezer are going to preview a new song on The Simpsons this weekend.

The band will offer up an airing of 'Blue Dream' in an episode called The Hateful Eight Year-Olds, which airs on Sunday (10th May),

Following on from their just-released video for 'Hero' - which pays tribute to frontline workers - it's the latest teaser from the band's metal-influenced album 'Van Weezer', which was originally coming on 15th May, and is now 'tbc'.

Check out a clip from the episode below.