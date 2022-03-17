Weezer have dropped the first track from their four-part release EP series, ‘A Little Bit of Love’

Listen

The first of the EPs, ‘SZNZ: Spring’ will be released on the Spring Equinox, that’s this coming Sunday, 20th March.

Published: 3:44 pm, March 17, 2022

Weezer have revealed the first track from their four-part release EP series for 2022, ‘A Little Bit of Love’

The band explain: “This year we’re releasing 4 EPs inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare & more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey.”

A first track, titled ‘A Little Bit of Love’ is out now – you can stream it below. They also promise “lots more coming soon, so mark your sundial for the coming solstices and equinoxes.”