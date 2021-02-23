Watch

"This is perhaps the start of what's to come and we can't wait to drip-feed our barmy world into everyone."

Published: 10:25 am, February 23, 2021

Weatherstate have shared a new video for their latest single, 'Hangar'.

The Weymouth band's first for new label Rude Records, it was produced by Four Year Strong’s Alan Day and is billed in a press release as "a first taster of what’s to come from the band this year."

Vocalist and guitarist Harry Hoskins says: "The track is about a phone call to a friend last summer, about how fucked everything is. Growing numb and bitter towards everything and everyone, but also learning to find peace within our own individual coping mechanisms. Understanding that sometimes a crutch is needed to stay sane, whether that be self-destructive, or progressive through the helping hand of a friend."

"When we had started shaping up the original demo ideas for 'Hangar' in the spring of last year, I was bouncing riffs off of our long-time video director and pal Ben Pollard," adds guitarist Callan Milward. "Whilst we had no initial plans in place for music videos at that time, his initial vibe on the track kept coming back to thoughts about outer space, which ended up snowballing into something much greater. It's safe to say this is perhaps the start of what's to come and we can't wait to drip-feed our barmy world into everyone. Thanks to everyone who's joined the initiative so far."

