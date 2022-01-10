Subscribe to Upset
Weatherstate are teasing their second album with new single, 'Headstone'

The band's new album is only a few weeks away.
Published: 11:14 am, January 10, 2022
Weatherstate have shared their new single, 'Headstone'.

It's a track from the Weymouth band's second album ‘Never Better’, which will be out from 11th February via Rude Records.

"Headstone is about trying to make something out of ourselves in the time we have here," says guitarist Callan Milward. "It’s okay to go through periods of life unhappy and that’s what makes the good bits all the better. The lyric “Catch me I don’t want to come down” specifically relates to friends being around when you need a safety net and how important it is to have a support network that can get you through those monotonous times. We’re only around for so long, and that’s the way it is, we shouldn’t beat ourselves up too much, and it’s completely okay to sometimes just roll with the punches."

Check it out below.

