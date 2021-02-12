Subscribe to Upset
Weatherstate have released their new single 'Hangar', the band's first for Rude Records

They're teasing more to come, too.
Published: 11:32 am, February 12, 2021
Weatherstate have released a new single, 'Hangar'.

The Weymouth band's first for new label Rude Records, it was produced by Four Year Strong’s Alan Day and is billed in a press release as "a first taster of what’s to come from the band this year."

Vocalist and guitarist Harry Hoskins says: "The track is about a phone call to a friend last summer, about how fucked everything is. Growing numb and bitter towards everything and everyone, but also learning to find peace within our own individual coping mechanisms. Understanding that sometimes a crutch is needed to stay sane, whether that be self-destructive, or progressive through the helping hand of a friend."

Check it out below.

