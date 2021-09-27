Subscribe to Upset
Watch

The track follows on from their recent single 'Current Dose'.
Published: 12:41 pm, September 27, 2021
Weatherstate have returned with a new single, 'Never Getting Better'.

The track follows on from their recent single 'Current Dose', and comes after the band's set at this year's Slam Dunk festival.

Vocalist and guitarist Harry Hoskins explains: "‘Never Getting Better’ is about the feeling of complete apathy towards everyone and everything. Reaching the point of acceptance that there’s nothing you can do but sit back and watch how everything has gone to complete sh*t. This song was written in the summer of 2020 when it felt like there was no end in sight. We were supposed to fly out to the States for the first time and our plans we had dreamed of for years were ripped up in front of our faces. So I locked myself in my room in a sulk and wrote the hook to this song.”

You can check out the video for 'Never Getting Better' below.

