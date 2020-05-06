Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

We Were Promised Jetpacks are teasing an EP with new single, 'same mistakes'

The full record's due next month. 
Published: 11:14 pm, May 06, 2020
We Were Promised Jetpacks are teasing an EP with new single, 'same mistakes'

We Were Promised Jetpacks are teasing an EP with new single, 'same mistakes'.

It's a cut from 'out of interest', which features five previously unreleased songs and demo recordings taken from their 2018 album 'The More I Sleep The Less I Dream', due for release on 19th June via Big Scary Monsters.

"We had a few songs that we had worked extensively on that didn’t quite fit into our tracklist for The More I Sleep The Less I Dream," says vocalist Adam Thompson, "so we decided to package them up in some nice art and see if anyone would like to hear what else we had been working on around the time of our last record."

Give 'same mistakes' a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Can't Swim have surprise-dropped a new EP
Wallflower have released a new track called ‘Passer-by’, a song about being left behind
Covet have shared their first-ever track with vocals, 'Parachute'
Weezer have released their new track 'Hero', dedicated to frontline workers
The Murder Capital have released a new EP, 'Live From BBC Maida Vale'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing