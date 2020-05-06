Listen

The full record's due next month.

Published: 11:14 pm, May 06, 2020

We Were Promised Jetpacks are teasing an EP with new single, 'same mistakes'.

It's a cut from 'out of interest', which features five previously unreleased songs and demo recordings taken from their 2018 album 'The More I Sleep The Less I Dream', due for release on 19th June via Big Scary Monsters.

"We had a few songs that we had worked extensively on that didn’t quite fit into our tracklist for The More I Sleep The Less I Dream," says vocalist Adam Thompson, "so we decided to package them up in some nice art and see if anyone would like to hear what else we had been working on around the time of our last record."

Give 'same mistakes' a listen below.