We Are Scientists have released an against-the-clock DIY haircut video for their single, 'I Cut My Own Hair'

Published: 12:00 pm, May 22, 2020

We Are Scientists have shared their new single, 'I Cut My Own Hair'.

The band's first release since 2018's 'Megaplex', it arrives with a one-take against-the-clock DIY haircut video, and merch including a 'haircut hat', and 'silver fox bandana'. The song's also soundtracking CALM’s #BigBuzzOff campaign, raising money for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Singer and guitarist Keith Murray explains: “I’ve been cutting my own hair for years now, so one silver lining of this cloudy life in quarantine is that this behavior, which others used to consider a sign of some flaw in my character, has now become an enviable skill. When I wrote the song last year, I was self-identifying as an outsider. Now, I guess, it’s become more an anthem of unification; everybody is cutting their own hair, like it or not. In a way, it’s pretty nice that the rest of the world — the formerly-professionally-hairdressed majority — has gotten a little closer to knowing the essential, questionably-coiffed Keith Murray.”

Bassist Chris Cain adds: “I knew about Keith’s home haircuts and I sort of envied him and was sort of disgusted by him at the same time. What a risk to take, I thought. What a cavalier way to treat this wonderful gift life gave you, like driving around with your dog in the flatbed of your pickup truck instead of in the cab. But then the internet people made up this insane challenge — cutting your own hair in just over two minutes while listening to our song… and millions of people did it! Who are these daredevils? But they boxed me in. And I admit: it felt like really living.”

