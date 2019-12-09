We Are Scientists are celebrating their "50th anniversary" with ‘With Love And Squalor Live In Woodstock 1969’

Listen

"It is what it is."

Published: 12:44 pm, December 09, 2019

We Are Scientists are celebrating their "50th anniversary" with new tune, ‘With Love And Squalor Live In Woodstock 1969’.

The track arrives following their recent UK and European tour, which culminated with a show at The Roundhouse in London, on Saturday 7th December.

Guitarist and singer Keith Murray says: “Back in 1969, as we were writing and arranging the songs that ended up on our 2005 debut, With Love & Squalor, we were consorting with a rough crowd: Greenwich Village troubadours, singer-songwriters, Bob Dylan - a lot of pretty bad influences.

"We started getting into acoustic guitars, Farfisa organs, that kind of thing. I’m ashamed to admit that I once exhaled into a harmonica. We were kids, and we made some pretty crazy mistakes.

"Unfortunately, we came up in an era wherein everyone had a portable 8-track tape recording machine with them at all times, and this set of early, acoustic versions of the songs from With Love & Squalor has now come back to haunt us. It is what it is. Forgive us."

Have a listen below.