Published: 2:43 pm, February 17, 2022

Waxflower have released their brand new single, 'Ring'.

The track follows on from the Brisbane-based band's recent single 'Soak' and EP 'We Might Be Alright', released last year via Rude Records.

Frontman Tristin Higginson says: "Ring is a more pointed look at how outside factors were feeding into my self doubt. This is probably the poppiest Waxflower song to date, we wanted to capture the essence of those huge pop/rock singles from the 2000s."

Check out the new track below.