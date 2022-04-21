Subscribe to Upset
Waxflower have dropped a brand new single, 'Misaligned Love'

The band are set to release a new EP, 'The Sound Of What Went Wrong', on 29th April via Rude Records.
Published: 1:49 pm, April 21, 2022
Waxflower have dropped a brand new single, 'Misaligned Love'.

Featuring vocals from Sydney Sprague, drummer Daniel Seymour explains: “Having the wonderful Sydney Sprague feature on this track was an incredible honour & she really helped to elevate Misaligned Love to a place that we couldn’t, without her."

“We’ve been huge fans of hers for a couple of years now, so when the opportunity arose with Misaligned Love, we reached out to her to feature and thankfully she agreed! She’s just finished touring with Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional, so no doubt she’ll be over in Australia soon & we can finally celebrate this track together, in person.”

You can check out 'Misaligned Love' below.

