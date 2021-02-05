Waxflower have announced a new EP for April, 'We Might Be Alright'

Listen

Published: 2:00 pm, February 05, 2021

Waxflower have announced a new EP, 'We Might Be Alright'.

The optimistically-titled five-track release is due on 16th April via Rude Records, preceded by new single 'No Alone'.

Frontman Tristan Higginson says: "This is our first cohesive release. I think it’s a perfect representation of what we’ve learned over the last year or two as well as the experiences I’ve had along the way. Hopefully people can resonate with its optimism, the world surely needs some right now."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Again

2. Not Alone

3. Food For Your Garden

4. Fake Frown

5. We Might Be Alright