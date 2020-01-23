Coming soon

She's dropped lead single 'Fire', too.

Published: 8:35 pm, January 23, 2020

Waxahatchee's new album 'Saint Cloud' is coming in March.

Due out on the 27th via Merge Records, it marks Katie Crutchfield's fifth full-length under the moniker.

Of lead single 'Fire', she says: "The idea and melody for 'Fire' was dreamt up while driving over the Mississippi River from Memphis into West Memphis, AR, sun reflecting off the water which literally made West Memphis glow.

"The song's written by me, to myself. It's about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you've made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip. It's meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier.

"If I can accept that I only have a partial view of the universe, and that I can't know everything or control much of anything, then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself, and be closer to my own truth."