It's the latest to come from her forthcoming album 'Saint Cloud'.

Published: 12:23 pm, March 17, 2020

Waxahatchee has released another new track, 'Can't Do Much'.

Speaking about the track, she explains: “It's meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like 'it's annoying that I love you so much'—totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me.”

