March 2020
Waxahatchee has released another new track, 'Can't Do Much'

It's the latest to come from her forthcoming album 'Saint Cloud'.
Published: 12:23 pm, March 17, 2020
Waxahatchee has released another new track, 'Can't Do Much'.

Following on from 'Fire' and 'Lilacs', it's the latest to come from her forthcoming album 'Saint Cloud'.

Speaking about the track, she explains: “It's meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like 'it's annoying that I love you so much'—totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me.”

