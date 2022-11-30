Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Waxahatchee has booked in a new UK and European tour

The shows mark her first solo tour since 2015.
Published: 8:51 pm, November 30, 2022
Waxahatchee has booked in a new UK and European tour

Waxahatchee has booked in a new UK and European tour.

The dates are in support of Katie Crutchfield’s fifth album - 'Saint Cloud', released back in March 2020 - and mark her first solo tour since 2015.

The details are:

APRIL
13 Hamburg, DE - Elbphilharmonie
14 Rotterdam, NL - Motel Mozaïque Festival
15 Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis
16 Antwerp, BE - Bourla
17 London, UK - EartH Theatre
18 London, UK - EartH Theatre
20 Brighton, UK - Komedia
21 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
22 Dublin, IE - Pepper Canister Church
23 Dublin, IE - Pepper Canister Church
24 Belfast, UK - Black Box

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Tropical Fuck Storm have announced their 'Submersive Behaviour' 12"
Artio have shared their new single, 'Unhinged'
L.S. Dunes: "We didn't realise how much we needed this"
Bury Tomorrow have shared a new single, 'Boltcutter'
Metallica have announced a new album, '72 Seasons', due next year
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing