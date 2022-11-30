On the road

The shows mark her first solo tour since 2015.

Published: 8:51 pm, November 30, 2022

Waxahatchee has booked in a new UK and European tour.

The dates are in support of Katie Crutchfield’s fifth album - 'Saint Cloud', released back in March 2020 - and mark her first solo tour since 2015.

The details are:



APRIL

13 Hamburg, DE - Elbphilharmonie

14 Rotterdam, NL - Motel Mozaïque Festival

15 Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis

16 Antwerp, BE - Bourla

17 London, UK - EartH Theatre

18 London, UK - EartH Theatre

20 Brighton, UK - Komedia

21 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

22 Dublin, IE - Pepper Canister Church

23 Dublin, IE - Pepper Canister Church

24 Belfast, UK - Black Box