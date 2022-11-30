Waxahatchee has booked in a new UK and European tour.
The dates are in support of Katie Crutchfield’s fifth album - 'Saint Cloud', released back in March 2020 - and mark her first solo tour since 2015.
The details are:
APRIL
13 Hamburg, DE - Elbphilharmonie
14 Rotterdam, NL - Motel Mozaïque Festival
15 Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis
16 Antwerp, BE - Bourla
17 London, UK - EartH Theatre
18 London, UK - EartH Theatre
20 Brighton, UK - Komedia
21 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
22 Dublin, IE - Pepper Canister Church
23 Dublin, IE - Pepper Canister Church
24 Belfast, UK - Black Box