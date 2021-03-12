Subscribe to Upset
News

Waxahatchee is going to perform 'Saint Cloud' in full for a new livestream

The album's one-year anniversary is coming up.
Published: 12:08 pm, March 12, 2021
Waxahatchee has announced a new online performance for 27th March.

The event celebrates the one-year anniversary of her latest album 'Saint Cloud', and will see Katie Crutchfield and the Saint Cloud Band perform the record in its entirety.

"Filmed in Kansas City with director Johnny Eastlund, this is the show we wished we could have brought to every city in the world," a press release explains.

Tickets are $15 and available here - UK audiences can either watch live or stream for 24 hours after the event.

