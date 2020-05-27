Waxahatchee is going to host a series of livestreams, playing each of her albums in full

News

The ticketed events will take place in June.

Published: 10:52 pm, May 27, 2020

Waxahatchee is going to host a series of livestreams.

The run will see her perform her entire five-album discography, with tickets costing $15 per show and $50 for the entire series.

"This idea was born as a way to help support my band and crew through this time where we’ve had to cancel and move shows, thus causing a huge financial burden," she says.

"I’m also donating a portion of the ticket sales to indie promoters around the country who have been so warm and hospitable to me over the years but are now facing a huge strain on their business.

"I’ve wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while, and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it. Join us every Monday in June."

The schedule reads:



06/01 - American Weekend

06/08 - Cerulean Salt

06/15 - Ivy Tripp

06/22 - Out In The Storm

06/29 - Saint Cloud