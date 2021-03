Watch

It's their first new music since 2017.

Published: 3:09 pm, March 31, 2021

Wavves are back with their new tune, 'Sinking Feeling'.

It marks the band's first new music since 2017, and sees them team up with producer Dave Sitek, from TV on the Radio.

Nathan Williams says: "'Sinking Feeling' is a song about a wave of depression that keeps coming back. It's that sinking feeling that drags you down and no matter what you do or where you go it follows you."

Check it out below. They've also inked a new record deal with their former label, Fat Possum.