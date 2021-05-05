Subscribe to Upset
Wavves' new album 'Hideaway' is coming this July

Check out new single 'Help Is On The Way'.
Published: 1:39 pm, May 05, 2021
Wavves have announced their new album, 'Hideaway'.

Produced by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, the full-length is set for release on 16th July via Fat Possum, and features new single 'Help Is On The Way'.

"It’s real peaks and valleys with me," Nathan Williams says. "I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course."

The tracklisting reads:

1. Thru Hell
2. Hideaway
3. Help Is On The Way
4. Sinking Feeling
5. Honeycomb
6. The Blame
7. Marine Life
8. Planting A Garden
9. Caviar

