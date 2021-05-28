Subscribe to Upset
You can find the band on the cover of the latest issue of Upset.
Published: 9:47 am, May 28, 2021
Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Violet!’.

The track is from the band’s new album ‘Greatest Hits’, released last week, which will be accompanied by a bunch of just-announced UK tour dates later this year:

AUGUST 2021
30 GLASGOW King Tuts
31 LEEDS Key Club

SEPTEMBER 2021
02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome
03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2
04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set
05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set

Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets, and check out 'Violet!' below.

