Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Violet!’.
The track is from the band’s new album ‘Greatest Hits’, released last week, which will be accompanied by a bunch of just-announced UK tour dates later this year:
AUGUST 2021
30 GLASGOW King Tuts
31 LEEDS Key Club
SEPTEMBER 2021
02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome
03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2
04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set
05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set
Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets, and check out 'Violet!' below.
