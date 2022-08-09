Subscribe to Upset
Waterparks have dropped a video for their track 'SELF-SABOTAGE'

It features footage from their recent London show.
Published: 3:36 pm, August 09, 2022
Waterparks have dropped their a video for their track 'SELF-SABOTAGE'.

Their latest for new label Fueled By Ramen, it follows on from their recent single 'FUNERAL GREY' and features footage from their recent London show.

Director Erik Rojas says" "I loved collaborating with Awsten and Jawn (Rocha) on this one. The Waterparks live experience is so high energy and unique, and capturing its beautiful chaos for this video felt like the perfect visual pairing for SELF-SABOTAGE."

The band released their fourth album 'Greatest Hits' last year.

Check out 'SELF-SABOTAGE' below.

