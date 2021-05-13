Waterparks have dropped a video for their dark new single, 'Just Kidding'

Watch

It's a cut from new album 'Greatest Hits'.

Published: 12:07 pm, May 13, 2021

Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Just Kidding’.

The track is from the band’s new album ‘Greatest Hits’, due for release on 21st May, which will be accompanied by a bunch of just-announced UK tour dates later this year:

AUGUST 2021

30 GLASGOW King Tuts

31 LEEDS Key Club



SEPTEMBER 2021

02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome

03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2

04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set

05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set



Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets, and check out 'Just Kidding' below.