Waterparks have dropped a video for their dark new single, 'Just Kidding'

It's a cut from new album 'Greatest Hits'.
Published: 12:07 pm, May 13, 2021
Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Just Kidding’.

The track is from the band’s new album ‘Greatest Hits’, due for release on 21st May, which will be accompanied by a bunch of just-announced UK tour dates later this year:

AUGUST 2021
30 GLASGOW King Tuts
31 LEEDS Key Club

SEPTEMBER 2021
02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome
03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2
04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set
05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set

Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets, and check out 'Just Kidding' below.

