Waterparks have dropped a retro new video for ‘Fruit Roll Ups’

Watch

It's from 'Greatest Hits'.

Published: 10:49 am, July 15, 2021

Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Fruit Roll Ups’.

The track is from the band’s new album ‘Greatest Hits’, released earlier this year, which will be accompanied by a bunch of UK tour dates later this summer:



AUGUST 2021

30 GLASGOW King Tuts

31 LEEDS Key Club



SEPTEMBER 2021

02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome

03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2

04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set

05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set



Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets, and check out 'Fruit Roll Ups' below.