Waterparks have dropped a retro new video for ‘Fruit Roll Ups’

Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Fruit Roll Ups’.
The track is from the band’s new album ‘Greatest Hits’, released earlier this year, which will be accompanied by a bunch of UK tour dates later this summer:
AUGUST 2021
30 GLASGOW King Tuts
31 LEEDS Key Club
SEPTEMBER 2021
02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome
03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2
04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set
05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set
Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets, and check out 'Fruit Roll Ups' below.