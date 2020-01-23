Listen

The band last dropped a 'proper' album, 'Fandom', last year.

Published: 8:54 pm, January 23, 2020

Waterparks have released a new 'not an album' full of unreleased demos.

'1 (A COLLECTION OF UNRELEASED HOME DEMOS, THIS IS NOT G, OR EVEN AN ALBUM, SHUT UP ENJOY)' is out now on SoundCloud, having been dropped by the band after a RT challenge on Twitter.

“Ok so you guys are assholes. I did not think this was going to get 20,000 [RTs] and everyone is so mad at me. I hope you guys like this shit at least a little bit,” says frontman Awsten Knight.

“Maybe Drake gets 20,000 retweets? I’m going to go look at Drake’s Twitter. Why can’t I find it, ah, Drizzy I’m sorry. Yo, straight up, Drake doesn’t even get 20,000 retweets this is crazy.”

Have a listen below.