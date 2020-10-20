Waterparks have booked in a new UK tour, including a night at London's Brixton Academy

On the road

They're coming over next summer.

Published: 10:59 am, October 20, 2020

Waterparks have booked in a new UK tour.

The band - who recently returned with their new single 'Lowkey As Hell', following 2019 album 'FANDOM' - will hit the road next June and July, with a run that includes a night at London's Brixton Academy.

Frontman Awsten Knight says: "At the end of 2019 and top of 2020 we were playing shows on the FANDOM Tour that were by far the biggest we’d done yet. Getting to conceptualise and build up production ourselves made it feel more huge and personal than any tour to date.

"However, during this time, we’ve had the opportunity to sit with show ideas and build out the concerts in ways we’d never even imagined before so I’m ready to start making all of that come to life. Also to be real, I’m really so f*cking tired of not playing shows. So come through! Stay safe, wear a mask, wash your hands, and we’ll see you in the future."

The details are:



JUNE

24 BRISTOL o2 Academy

25 BIRMINGHAM, o2 Academy

26 LEEDS, o2 Academy

27 MANCHESTER, Academy

29 GLASGOW, o2 Academy

30 NOTTINGHAM, Rock City



JULY

01 LONDON, o2 Academy Brixton

04 AMSTERDAM, Melkweg

06 HAMBURG, Uebel & Gefährlich

07 BERLIN, Hole 44

08 WARSAW, Proxima

10 MUNICH, Feierwerk (Hansa 39)

11 COLOGNE, Essigfabrik



Tickets go on sale from Friday 23rd October.