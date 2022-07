Listen

It's their second under the band's new deal with Fueled By Ramen.

Published: 10:40 am, July 08, 2022

Waterparks have dropped their new track, 'SELF-SABOTAGE'.

Their latest for new label Fueled By Ramen, it follows on from their recent single 'FUNERAL GREY' and arrives ahead of their Sad Summer Festival tour around the US.

The band released their fourth album 'Greatest Hits' last year.

Check out 'SELF-SABOTAGE' below.