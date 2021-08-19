Check out Waterparks' new video for 'The Secret Life Of Me'

Waterparks have shared a new video for 'The Secret Life of Me'.
Taken from their recent album 'Greatest Hits', the clip was directed by Erik Rojas & frontman Awsten Knight, and is described in a press release as using "a glitchy and saturated style to create an all-around captivating visual that portrays the song's theme of dissociation and escaping reality."
Waterparks are set to return to the UK later this month for a run of shows, finishing up with appearances at Slam Dunk on 4th and 5th September. They'll then be back for a headline run next June. You can find all the dates after the jump.
AUGUST 2021
30 GLASGOW King Tuts
31 LEEDS Key Club
SEPTEMBER 2021
02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome
03 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2
04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam
05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park
JUNE 2022
17 LEEDS O2 Academy
18 MANCHESTER Academy
19 GLASGOW O2 Academy
21 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
22 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
23 BRISTOL O2 Academy
25 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy