Check out Waterparks' new video for 'The Secret Life Of Me'

Published: 9:43 am, August 19, 2021

Waterparks have shared a new video for 'The Secret Life of Me'.

Taken from their recent album 'Greatest Hits', the clip was directed by Erik Rojas & frontman Awsten Knight, and is described in a press release as using "a glitchy and saturated style to create an all-around captivating visual that portrays the song's theme of dissociation and escaping reality."

Waterparks are set to return to the UK later this month for a run of shows, finishing up with appearances at Slam Dunk on 4th and 5th September. They'll then be back for a headline run next June. You can find all the dates after the jump.