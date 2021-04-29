Waterparks have joined the bill for Slam Dunk.
Ticket holders who pre-order the band's new album 'Greatest Hits' from Crash Records - here (North) or here (South) - will get exclusive access to an intimate acoustic session with them at the festival, where they will also get to meet the trio.
Headline sets at this year's bash will come from Sum 41 and Don Broco, with Crown The Empire, While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd, NOFX and more also on the bill.
The event will take place on 4th September at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, and the following day at Hatfield Park in Hatfield. The line-up reads:
HEADLINERS: SUM 41 AND DON BROCO
A
BASEMENT
BLOOD YOUTH
BURY TOMORROW
CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!
COMEBACK KID
COUNTERPARTS
CROWN THE EMPIRE
DAYS N DAZE
DEEZ NUTS
DOLLSKIN
DREAM STATE
ESCAPE THE FATE
FACE TO FACE
FOUR YEAR STRONG
FREE THROW
HACKTIVIST
ICE NINE KILLS
KNUCKLE PUCK
MALEVOLENCE
MAYDAY PARADE
ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES
MOVEMENTS
NOFX
NORMANDIE
PENNYWISE
POPES OF CHILLITOWN
REEL BIG FISH
ROAM
SNUFF
SPUNGE
STATE CHAMPS
STATIC DRESS
STRAY FROM THE PATH
THE BABOON SHOW
THE BOTTOM LINE
THE STORY SO FAR
THE VANDALS
THIS WILD LIFE
TRASH BOAT
VUKOVI
WARGASM
WATERPARKS - NEW ADDITION
WE ARE THE IN CROWD
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
WITH CONFIDENCE
YOUR DEMISE
ZEBRAHEAD