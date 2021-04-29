Festivals

They've also got a special acoustic set planned for each leg.

Published: 11:15 am, April 29, 2021

Waterparks have joined the bill for Slam Dunk.

Ticket holders who pre-order the band's new album 'Greatest Hits' from Crash Records - here (North) or here (South) - will get exclusive access to an intimate acoustic session with them at the festival, where they will also get to meet the trio.

Headline sets at this year's bash will come from Sum 41 and Don Broco, with Crown The Empire, While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd, NOFX and more also on the bill.

The event will take place on 4th September at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, and the following day at Hatfield Park in Hatfield. The line-up reads:

HEADLINERS: SUM 41 AND DON BROCO

A

BASEMENT

BLOOD YOUTH

BURY TOMORROW

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!

COMEBACK KID

COUNTERPARTS

CROWN THE EMPIRE

DAYS N DAZE

DEEZ NUTS

DOLLSKIN

DREAM STATE

ESCAPE THE FATE

FACE TO FACE

FOUR YEAR STRONG

FREE THROW

HACKTIVIST

ICE NINE KILLS

KNUCKLE PUCK

MALEVOLENCE

MAYDAY PARADE

ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

MOVEMENTS

NOFX

NORMANDIE

PENNYWISE

POPES OF CHILLITOWN

REEL BIG FISH

ROAM

SNUFF

SPUNGE

STATE CHAMPS

STATIC DRESS

STRAY FROM THE PATH

THE BABOON SHOW

THE BOTTOM LINE

THE STORY SO FAR

THE VANDALS

THIS WILD LIFE

TRASH BOAT

VUKOVI

WARGASM

WATERPARKS - NEW ADDITION

WE ARE THE IN CROWD

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

WITH CONFIDENCE

YOUR DEMISE

ZEBRAHEAD