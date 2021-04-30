Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Waterparks have dropped a new album teaser, 'You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)'

Their new record is due next month.
Published: 6:03 pm, April 30, 2021
Waterparks have released a video for their new single, You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)‘.

It’s the latest cut from their fourth studio record ‘Greatest Hits’ – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘FANDOM’ – which is set to arrive on 21st May via 300 Entertainment.

Their latest drop follows a livestream show from a few weekends back, and also Awsten’s team-up with De’Wayne for their collaborative single, ‘Perfume’. They’ve also not long confirmed for this summer’s Slam Dunk.

Give it a watch below.

