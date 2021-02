Listen

It's from the band's just-announced new album.

Published: 11:23 am, February 26, 2021

Waterparks have released their new single, 'Snow Globe'.

It's an early teaser from their just-announced fourth studio record 'Greatest Hits' - the follow-up to 2019's 'FANDOM' - which they confirmed yesterday evening is set to arrive on 21st May.

The new track marks the first new music from the band since last year's 'Lowkey As Hell'.



Give it a listen below.