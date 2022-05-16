Waterparks are back with a new record deal, and new single 'Funeral Grey'

Listen

Catch the band on tour in the UK next month.

Published: 10:53 am, May 16, 2022

Waterparks are back with a new single 'Funeral Grey'.

The band have inked a new deal with Fueled By Ramen, with their debut single for the label arriving alongside a video directed by Awsten Knight himself and Erik Rojas (24kGoldn, Rich Brian, Chase Atlantic).

It comes just ahead of the band's upcoming rescheduled 'See You In The Future' tour, which will visit:



JUNE

17 LEEDS O2 Academy

18 MANCHESTER Academy

19 GLASGOW O2 Academy

21 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

22 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

23 BRISTOL O2 Academy

25 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

26 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms