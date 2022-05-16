Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Waterparks are back with a new record deal, and new single 'Funeral Grey'

Catch the band on tour in the UK next month.
Published: 10:53 am, May 16, 2022
Waterparks are back with a new record deal, and new single 'Funeral Grey'

Waterparks are back with a new single 'Funeral Grey'.

The band have inked a new deal with Fueled By Ramen, with their debut single for the label arriving alongside a video directed by Awsten Knight himself and Erik Rojas (24kGoldn, Rich Brian, Chase Atlantic).

It comes just ahead of the band's upcoming rescheduled 'See You In The Future' tour, which will visit:

JUNE
17 LEEDS O2 Academy
18 MANCHESTER Academy
19 GLASGOW O2 Academy
21 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
22 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
23 BRISTOL O2 Academy
25 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy
26 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Deftones have announced an intimate show at London's O2 Forum
State Champs are celebrating the release of their new album with a video for 'Act Like That'
renforshort has announced her debut album with new single 'we’ll make this ok (feat. Travis Barker)'
Måneskin have dropped their new single 'Supermodel'
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring NOAHFINNCE, out now!
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing