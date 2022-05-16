Waterparks are back with a new record deal, and new single 'Funeral Grey'

Waterparks are back with a new single 'Funeral Grey'.
The band have inked a new deal with Fueled By Ramen, with their debut single for the label arriving alongside a video directed by Awsten Knight himself and Erik Rojas (24kGoldn, Rich Brian, Chase Atlantic).
It comes just ahead of the band's upcoming rescheduled 'See You In The Future' tour, which will visit:
JUNE
17 LEEDS O2 Academy
18 MANCHESTER Academy
19 GLASGOW O2 Academy
21 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
22 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
23 BRISTOL O2 Academy
25 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy
26 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms