Waterparks have announced a huge North American tour for 2023

It's in support of their upcoming fifth studio album, 'INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY'.

Published: 10:28 am, December 14, 2022

Waterparks have announced that they will be embarking on their PROPERTY TOUR in 2023, in support of their upcoming fifth studio album, 'INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY'.

The 30-date headline run will kick off in April in Anaheim, CA, and will make stops in major cities across the US including Chicago, New York, and Boston, before wrapping up in June at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

HUNNY will be providing direct support on all shows. Tickets will be available on Waterparks' official website starting 16th December, with a pre-sale beginning on 14th December.

Waterparks previously revealed that 'INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY' will be released in spring 2023 via Fueled By Ramen. The band has been previewing the forthcoming album with a series of tracks, including 'FUCK ABOUT IT' featuring blackbear and 'SELF-SABOTAGE', which was given a fresh take with a collaboration featuring Good Charlotte. The track also received a dance remix from MCD4.

The band's last album, 'Greatest Hits', earned the number 5 spot on the Billboard Rock and Alternative chart. Waterparks will also be performing at two US festivals later in the year, When We Were Young in Las Vegas and Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ.

The full list of dates reads:

APRIL 2023

28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades



MAY 2023

1 – Portland, OR Wonder @ Ballroom

2 – Seattle WA @ The Showbox

3 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

6 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

9 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

14 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot

16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

5 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

24 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

27-28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

31 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre



JUNE 2023

2 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

3 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

5 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

6 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom

7 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

8 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre



OCTOBER 2023

21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival