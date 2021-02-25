Waterparks' new album 'Greatest Hits' is coming this May

Coming soon!

Published: 4:51 pm, February 25, 2021

Waterparks have revealed details for their new album.

After a period of teasing, the band have let slip their fourth studio record is set to arrive on 21st May, and will be titled 'Greatest Hits'.

Sharing the artwork for the record, they've also announced that a brand new song from it, 'Snow Globe', will drop tonight.

That will mark the first new music from the band since last year's 'Lowkey As Hell'.

