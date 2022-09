Listen

Published: 3:09 pm, September 26, 2022

Waterparks have released a new version of 'SELF-SABOTAGE' featuring Good Charlotte.

Their latest for new label Fueled By Ramen, it follows on from both their recent track 'FUNERAL GREY' and a video for the original version of the single. They're also teasing their next release, 'Fuck About It' featuring blackbear.

Check out the new track below.

The band released their fourth album 'Greatest Hits' last year.