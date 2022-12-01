Watch

The track is taken from Waterparks' just announced fifth full-length 'INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY'

Published: 7:11 pm, December 01, 2022

Waterparks and blackbear have revealed a new video for their collaboration 'FUCK ABOUT IT'.

Directed by frontman Awsten Knight and Erik Rojas (Dillon Francis, Chase Atlantic, Kaskade), the video follows the band around a "psychedelic art installation". The track is taken from Waterparks' just announced fifth full-length 'INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY', which is set to land next spring via Fueled By Ramen.

It's the third track we've heard from the record, following up on 'FUNERAL GRAY' and 'SELF-SABOTAGE".

You can check out the video for 'FUCK ABOUT IT' below.