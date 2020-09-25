Waterparks are back with a new record deal, and a new single - check out 'Lowkey As Hell'

Listen

Published: 11:52 am, September 25, 2020

Waterparks have released their new single, 'Lowkey As Hell'.

The pop-rock bop marks their signing with 300 Entertainment, following the 2019 release of their most recent album 'FANDOM' via Hopeless Records.

"You don’t have to stick to one thing,” says frontman Awsten Knight. "Over the years, we’ve gotten better at switching it up. By making moves like getting with 300 (an almost exclusively hip-hop oriented label) and not forfeiting our guitars once we signed the deal, I think we’re actually taking steps to help rock. Either way, fuck genres and expectations. There’s no reason to be limited."

"The song is a recap of the last year or so," he adds. “it really describes what’s been going on and who I am. When I’m on stage, I’m a forward-facing, extroverted presence. At the same time, I’m also the biggest hermit ever. I just like to stay in, ignore my phone a lot, and write. I’m naturally reserved in my day-to-day life. The juxtaposition of loud materialism versus private emotion in that opening line really encapsulates the feeling I wanted to get across in the rest of the song."

Check out 'Lowkey As Hell' below.