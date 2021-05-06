Waterparks have announced some UK album release shows

On tour

They'll take place while they're over for Slam Dunk.

Published: 11:48 am, May 06, 2021

Waterparks have announced some album release shows.

The new dates will take place while they're over for Slam Dunk, with further sets in Glasgow, Leeds, London and Birmingham, in support of their upcoming album 'Greatest Hits', due on 21st May.

The details are:



AUGUST 2021

30 GLASGOW King Tuts

31 LEEDS Key Club



SEPTEMBER 2021

02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome

03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2

04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set

05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set



Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets.

