Waterparks have announced some UK album release shows

Waterparks have announced some album release shows.
The new dates will take place while they're over for Slam Dunk, with further sets in Glasgow, Leeds, London and Birmingham, in support of their upcoming album 'Greatest Hits', due on 21st May.
The details are:
AUGUST 2021
30 GLASGOW King Tuts
31 LEEDS Key Club
SEPTEMBER 2021
02 LONDON Tufnell Park Dome
03 BIRMINGHAM o2 Institute 2
04 SLAM DUNK NORTH @ LEEDS Temple Newsam + acoustic set
05 SLAM DUNK SOUTH @ HATFIELD Park + acoustic set
Visit waterparks.tmstor.es for tickets.