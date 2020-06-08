Watch Palaye Royale perform live in session in support of Black Lives Matter

Watch

"This must be talked about, we have the power for revolution."

Published: 8:55 pm, June 08, 2020

Palaye Royale have live-streamed a session in support of Black Lives Matter.

"We are currently living through a moment where every single person must use their voice and platform to demand justice and stand up to inequality," they explain. "At this time we will be postponing any content about ourselves and the album, only focusing on achieving justice and change!

"This must be talked about, we have the power for revolution. Choose love over hate, compassion over ego, kindness instead of racism. Treat each other with respect, help one another and stay safe."

Give their Abolish Hate, Adopt Love a watch below, and visit blacklivesmatter.com for more information.