Watch All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth perform a few tracks live

Watch

The band teamed up with WHO and Global Citizen.

Published: 4:05 pm, April 08, 2020

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth popped up on Instagram last night (Tuesday, 7th April) to perform a few tracks in session.

He pulled out a few songs from the band's recent album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', as well as previous single 'Something's Gotta Give', while self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Social distancing is important," he explains, "but it doesn't have to be boring. Learn about actions you can take to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at WHO and Global Citizen."

Give it a watch below.