Watch All Time Low perform 'Sleeping In' in session

Watch

Will they get a Number 1 this week?!

Published: 10:27 pm, June 10, 2020

All Time Low have shared a stripped-back, in-session performance of their track 'In Sleep'.

Taken from their latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', it arrives just days after the record's physical release, and right in the middle of their race for a UK Number 1 in which they're battling for the spot against indie boys Sports Team, and probably Lady Gaga, too.

Give it a watch below, and find out all about the album straight from the band themselves in All Time Low's issue of Upset, which you can order after the jump.