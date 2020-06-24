Listen

wars have shared a brand new track, ‘Murmurs’.

Frontman Rob Vicars explains: “‘Murmurs’ is really about feeling drowned out by the noise in your head; the fight to not feel swept away by a storm of self-defeating thoughts. It’s a strange time to be releasing new music, with the world trying to juggle a pandemic while also standing up to one of the greatest injustices in history, something that seems so insurmountably woven into our societal structures.

“At times like this, it is easy to fall below the waves, to let those self-defeating thoughts take over and drown out any positivity. If there’s a chance this track could be a foothold for anyone struggling, a sign that others feel this too, then it is worth it being out there.”

It's the latest taster of 'A Hundred Shivers', which is being released periodically through the course of the year, and marks the first part of a 'chapter two'. Chapter one consists of the previously revealed 'Only Monsters' and 'A Fog of Feeling'.

“A Hundred Shivers began life as this expansion of the ideas we started with on the EP, ‘As Within /// So Without’, and it’s grown and snaked even broader than we originally thought it might," Rob explains. "That idea of internal chaos and disorder reflecting out onto the world around you remains, and we talk within that about the relentlessness of just existing in society now; the impact losing yourself has on those around you; escape; guilt; fear… We’re still in awe of the fact we get a platform to go all in on these ideas and bring them out.

“It means we can wrap all our little communications around each individual selection of songs really tightly, and be creative in a tonne of different spaces, all over the course of this one record."

