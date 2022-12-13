Watch

It's taken from their recent release 'EXPLICIT: THE MIXXXTAPE'.

Published: 9:24 pm, December 13, 2022

WARGASM have shared a new music video for their latest single 'Super Fiend', taken from their recent release 'EXPLICIT: THE MIXXXTAPE'.

"Inspired by the bleakness of the 2000AD comic universe, the sound of Slipknot and the way our society is moving: we wrote this song because we want to be left alone, free from fake friends and the posturing that can plague the relationships around us," the band said of the song.

They added: "It's nice to be nice, but it's also nice sometimes to just be. With the human experience comes a spectrum of emotions. Anger is energy, suck it up and feel how you feel."

You can check out the video for 'Super Fiend' below.