Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Wargasm lament "the disgusting state of the world" with their new single, 'Spit.'

Give their new video a watch.
Published: 8:11 pm, June 05, 2020
Wargasm lament "the disgusting state of the world" with their new single, 'Spit.'

Wargasm have dropped their new single, 'Spit.'.

The song arrives with a video that was created by the duo - Milkie Way and Sam Matlock - during lockdown.

“When we wrote 'Spit.' it was about the disgust we felt with how people treat each other and the disgusting state of the world," the newcomers explain.

"Sadly it’s ringing truer day by day. in times like this art is vital. silence is not the way we support the causes that we stand for. this is the time for change. make a positive impact.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Working Men's Club are celebrating their original album release day with a new 21-minute ‘MEGAMIX’
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new disco-inspired version of ‘Double Denim Hop’
Poppy has released a cover of t.A.T.u’s ‘All The Things She Said’ to celebrate Pride
Over 100 photographers are selling prints to raise money for Black Lives Matter organisations
Wallflower: "I definitely had my share of breakdowns in the vocal booth"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing