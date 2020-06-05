Wargasm lament "the disgusting state of the world" with their new single, 'Spit.'

Listen

Give their new video a watch.

Published: 8:11 pm, June 05, 2020

Wargasm have dropped their new single, 'Spit.'.

The song arrives with a video that was created by the duo - Milkie Way and Sam Matlock - during lockdown.

“When we wrote 'Spit.' it was about the disgust we felt with how people treat each other and the disgusting state of the world," the newcomers explain.

"Sadly it’s ringing truer day by day. in times like this art is vital. silence is not the way we support the causes that we stand for. this is the time for change. make a positive impact.”

Give it a watch below.