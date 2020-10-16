Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Want to play Sound City? The Liverpool festival's Apply To Play programme is open

Sound City will take place from 30th April-2nd May.
Published: 5:23 pm, October 16, 2020
Want to play Sound City? The Liverpool festival's Apply To Play programme is open

Sound City has opened its Apply To Play programme for next year's event.

Up-and-coming acts can be in with a chance of getting booked for the festival by applying here before 15th January.

They'll perform a set at the Liverpool event alongside the likes of Working Men's Club, The Murder Capital, Rejjie Snow, Red Rum Club, Jamie Webster, The Snuts, The Mysterines, The Lathums, Abbie Ozard, Thomas Headon, Lanterns On The Lake, Louis Berry, TTRRUUCES, and more.

Sound City will take place from 30th April-2nd May, with tickets on sale now.

